You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Lloyd C. Hovis
0 comments

Lloyd C. Hovis

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Lloyd C. Hovis, 97, died Saturday, June 13, 2020. He was born July 26, 1922 in Farmington, the son of James and Madge (Tawfall) Hovis.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents; sons Gary Hovis, Bud Hovis, and Charles White; brothers James Hovis, Walter Hovis, and Milton Hovis; and sister Evelyn Rehkop.

Lloyd is survived by sons Ronnie (Ann) Hovis, Larry (Tina) Hovis, and Gerald (Mary) White; daughters Linda (Bill) Hartsell, Glenda Mae (Tom) Edgar, and Sharon Autry; 16 grandchildren; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was a member of Gospel Mission Church, and he enjoyed Gospel Music.

Funeral services were Friday, June 19, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was held in the Christian Cemetery.

follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Hovis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News