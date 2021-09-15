Lloyd Edward Emmett, 89, died Tuesday, September 7, 2021, in St. Louis. He was born April 15, 1932 in Marquand, the son of Joseph A. and Lilly E. (Garner) Emmett.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents and siblings Mildred Taylor, Margaret Riley, Mary “Betty” Matthews, Patricia Sheppard, Irma Bosco, Louise Ward and Robert Emmett.

Lloyd is survived by son Joseph E. Emmett of Fredericktown; daughters Judith E. Dodenhoff of Fredericktown and Jennifer E. Emmett of Cape Girardeau; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Lloyd was of the Christian faith and attended Church of the Many Blessings. Lloyd enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, target practice, guitar, music, and playing music for nursing homes and church.

Funeral services were Sunday, September 12, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Ron DeGonia officiating. Interment was at Revelle Cemetery.

