Obits

Lloyd Francis, 92, died June 4, 2019, in Farmington. He was born June 9, 1926, the son of William and Millie (Arnett) Francis.

Lloyd was preceded in death by his parents, ten brothers and sisters and his wife Odessa Mae (Seabaugh) Francis.

Lloyd is survived by daughters JoAnne (David) Reeves of Farmington, Barbara (Richard) Wilson of Potosi, and Mary (Earl) Eaves of Pilot Knob; sister Ruby Matthews of Fredericktown; grandchildren Jon Reeves, Kim (Reeves) Baker, Shawn Wilson, Terri Wilson, Scott Wilson and Dustin Eaves; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Lloyd was a member of New Hope Freewill Baptist Church. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and being with family and friends.

Funeral services were Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor David McCutcheon officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

