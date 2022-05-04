Lloyd William DeGuire, 81, died Saturday, April 23, 2022, at his home in Cedar Hill, Missouri. He was born February 20, 1941, in Fredericktown, to Everette John and Beulah Elizabeth (Tripp) DeGuire.

Mr. DeGuire married Patricia Ann Starkey April 6, 1963, at Mt. View Mission Church in Marquand. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include son Bruce DeGuire and significant other Paula Farmer of Fredericktown; daughters and sons-in-law Dana and John Veasman of St. Clair, Missouri, Rhonda and Raymond Kordonowy of Cedar Hill and Sheila and Craig Litty of Westerly, Rhode Island; brother sister-in-law John and Mary DeGuire of Barnhart, Missouri; sister Norma Barkau of Campbell Hill, Illinois; ten grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. DeGuire was preceded in death by brother Everette Gene DeGuire and sister MaDonna Yount.

Lloyd was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Chrysler in St. Louis. Lloyd enjoyed music, gardening, dancing and especially enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of the Cedar Hill Baptist Church.

Funeral services were Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. Gary Rhodes officiating. Interment, with full military honors was at Revelle Cemetery in Cherokee Pass near Fredericktown.