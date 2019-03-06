Try 3 months for $3
Obits

Loarn William Huff Sr., 82, died Wednesday, February, 27, 2019 at his home near Marquand. He was born on September 2, 1936 in Pine Union near Marquand, a son of Benjamin and Ola Mae (Slinkard) Huff.

Mr. Huff married Margaret Cushman September 10, 1959 in Marquand. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include  son Loarn Huff Jr., aka “Pete” and wife Marie of Patton; daughter Kathy Bullis of Cherokee Pass; brothers Laurence Huff and wife Betty of Fredericktown and Carl Huff and wife Viola of Cherokee Pass; sister Joyce Huff of Modesto, California; three grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Mr. Huff was preceded in death by his parents and son-in-law Bill Bullis.

Loarn was a United States Air Force veteran. While serving his country for more than 12 years, he served tours in Pakistan, Turkey and Iceland.

He had earned his associates degree and was working on his bachelor's. He worked as maintenance superintendent at the University of Missouri in St. Louis and enjoyed fishing, spending time with his wife of nearly 60 years. He was a member of the Marquand Baptist Church.

Funeral services were  Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Jamie Hovis officiating. Interment was at the Whitener Cemetery in Marquand with full military honor's under the direction of the United States Air Force Honor's Team and VFW 5900.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

