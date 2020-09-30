Loeta Mae Cheek, 70, of Ozark, died September 21, 2020. She was born November 14, 1949 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Wilbur “Web” and Ulden “Sis” (Hinkle) Miller.
On September 20, 1969, Loeta was united in marriage to Keith Cheek.
Loeta was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Curtis Miller and a sister, Rebecca Jane.
Survivors include children, Paul Brown and wife Lisa of Fredericktown and Michael Cheek and wife Teresa of Ozark; grandchildren Daytona, Clayton, Parker, Joshua and Bryce; great grandson, Colby; brothers Ronald “Ronnie” Miller and wife Norma of Farmington, Leon Miller and wife Anna of Farmington, Anita Cordero and husband Louis of Arlington and Gregory Miller and wife Dee Dee of Fredericktown; and many nieces and nephews.
Loeta was a member of Hopedale Baptist Church in Ozark. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and traveling. Loeta ran the knit department for Cap America in Fredericktown for 22 years.
Funeral services were Monday, September 28, 2020, at Word of Life Church in Farmington with Bro. Leon Miller officiating. Interment was in Moore's Chapel Cemetery.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.