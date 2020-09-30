Loeta Mae Cheek, 70, of Ozark, died September 21, 2020. She was born November 14, 1949 in Fredericktown, the daughter of Wilbur “Web” and Ulden “Sis” (Hinkle) Miller.

On September 20, 1969, Loeta was united in marriage to Keith Cheek.

Loeta was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Curtis Miller and a sister, Rebecca Jane.

Survivors include children, Paul Brown and wife Lisa of Fredericktown and Michael Cheek and wife Teresa of Ozark; grandchildren Daytona, Clayton, Parker, Joshua and Bryce; great grandson, Colby; brothers Ronald “Ronnie” Miller and wife Norma of Farmington, Leon Miller and wife Anna of Farmington, Anita Cordero and husband Louis of Arlington and Gregory Miller and wife Dee Dee of Fredericktown; and many nieces and nephews.

Loeta was a member of Hopedale Baptist Church in Ozark. She enjoyed quilting, sewing and traveling. Loeta ran the knit department for Cap America in Fredericktown for 22 years.

Funeral services were Monday, September 28, 2020, at Word of Life Church in Farmington with Bro. Leon Miller officiating. Interment was in Moore's Chapel Cemetery.

