Lonnie Dale Frymire Sr., 51, died Saturday, January 31, 2021 at his home near Fredericktown. He was born January 9, 1970 in Lutesville, Missouri, a son of Bobby Dale Frymire and Twyla Dean (Roark) Frymire. His parents preceded him in death.

On November 10, 1990 Mr. Frymire married Mary Katherine “Kaye” Braswell who preceded him in death November 2, 2015.

Lonnie is survived by sons Lonnie Dale Frymire Jr. of Fredericktown, Bobby Frymire of Fredericktown, and Devin Carey of Fredericktown; daughter Danielle Evans and husband Bobby of Fredericktown; brothers Steve and wife Lisa Frymire of Grassy, Missouri and Mike Frymire of Cascade, Missouri; sister Misty French and husband James of Park Hills, Missouri; grandchildren Colin Evans, Tristin Evans, Sabastian Kemp and Eli Watson; and several nieces and nephews.

Lonnie worked in the logging industry as a skidder. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his grandchildren.

A memorial may be held at a later date.

Obituaries Newsletter Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.