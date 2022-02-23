Lonnie George Crowell Sr., 83, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at Stockhoff Nursing Center in Fredericktown. He was born July 29, 1938, in Fredericktown to Ralph and Pearl Elizabeth (Sample) Crowell.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Crowell was preceded in death by brothers Malcolm, Russell, and Danny Crowell; grandson Steven Crowell; and first wife Carol (Martin) Crowell.

He is survived by his children Mike (Debra Ann) Crowell of Patton, Missouri, Lonnie II (Renee) Crowell of Fredericktown, James Crowell of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, and Sonya (Scott) Stirnaman of Chester, Illinois; sister Vonda Bingham of Fredericktown; brothers Ronald (Nancy) Crowell of Fredericktown, Larry Crowell of Eolia, Missouri and Keith Crowell of Fredericktown; eleven grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren.

Lonnie was a United States Army Veteran. He was a driver for UPS. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and coin collecting.

Funeral services were Monday, February 21, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Shrum officiating. Interment, with full military honors, was at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

