Lonnie Ray Sikes
Lonnie Ray Sikes

Obits

Lonnie Ray Sikes, 73, died Saturday, September 18, 2021. He was born October 17, 1947 in Perry County, Missouri, the son of Leo and Ruby Sikes.

Lonnie was preceded in death by his parents and brother Leroy Sikes.

Lonnie is survived by his wife Phyllis, whom he married August 27, 1971 at Twin Oaks Church in Fredericktown; son Jason (Terri) Sikes; daughters Mikki (Todd) Link, Dawn (Blake) Smith, an Angie (Josh Gresham) Hill; brother Jerry (Vera) Sikes; 10 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Lonnie was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed hunting, fishing, carving wooden guns and watching football.

Funeral services were Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Rev. Bob Thebeau officiating. Interment was in IOOF Cemetery.

