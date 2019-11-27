{{featured_button_text}}
L. Robbs

Lorene Lucille Robbs, 83, of Roselle, died Nov. 19, 2019 in St. Louis, She was born Feb. 25, 1936 in Roselle, a daughter of Elmer and Marie Casteel Campbell.

She married Orval G. Robbs who survives. To this union was born three children; Ronald Robbs and wife Connie of Ironton, Lora Gail Robbs of Farmington, and Orval Wayne Robbs of Roselle. Also surviving are a sister Lottie Trotter and husband Robert of Arcadia; 10 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren, 15 great great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Mrs. Robbs was preceded in death by her parents; brothers Richard and Elmer Jr. and a sister Brenda Tiefenauer.

Lorene attended the Bethel Baptist Church and was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Funeral services were Sunday, Nov. 24 at Cole Family Funeral Home with the Rev. Charles Buford officiating. Interment was in Arcadia Valley Memorial Park.

