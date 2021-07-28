 Skip to main content
Loretta Joyce Ferguson
Loretta Joyce Ferguson

Loretta Joyce Ferguson

Loretta Joyce Ferguson

 Alan Kopitsky

Loretta Joyce Ferguson, 73, of Branson, formerly of Fredericktown, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Cox Medical Center in Branson. She was born October 27, 1947, in Womack, Missouri to Alfred William and Letha (Crites) Weatherington.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ferguson was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Theodore and Audell Ferguson, sister-in-law, Brenda Sales and brother-in-law, Dale Sandlin.

Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Floyd Ferguson, her children, Lora Lynn (and husband Ricardo) Ferguson Montoya of Rogers, Arkansas and Timothy Floyd (and wife Amy) Ferguson of Bentonville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Cody (and wife Mindy) McCarver, Clayton (and wife Sarah) Ferguson, Carter Ferguson, and Chase Ferguson; siblings, Pat Sandlin, Leora (and husband Ted) Kay, Alfreda Winick, Pamela (and husband Jerry) Ward, and Al (and wife Terri) Weatherington; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.

Loretta retired from her nursing career after 25 years, working most recently at Cox Medical Center in Branson. She previously worked at Mineral Area Hospital and Presbyterian Manor. She was a member of Skyline Baptist Church in Branson and formerly attended Meadow Heights Baptist Church of Fredericktown and Crossroads First Church of God. She enjoyed spending time at home with her family and gardening. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Funeral services were Sunday, July 25, 2021, in the Cozean Memorial Chapel with Dr. Michael Head officiating. Interment followed at the Ferguson Farm Cemetery. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to Skyline Baptist Church, 949 MO-165, Branson, MO 65616.

cozeanfuneralhome.com

