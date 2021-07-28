Loretta Joyce Ferguson, 73, of Branson, formerly of Fredericktown, died Sunday, July 18, 2021, at Cox Medical Center in Branson. She was born October 27, 1947, in Womack, Missouri to Alfred William and Letha (Crites) Weatherington.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Ferguson was preceded in death by her parents-in-law, Theodore and Audell Ferguson, sister-in-law, Brenda Sales and brother-in-law, Dale Sandlin.

Loretta is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Floyd Ferguson, her children, Lora Lynn (and husband Ricardo) Ferguson Montoya of Rogers, Arkansas and Timothy Floyd (and wife Amy) Ferguson of Bentonville, Arkansas; grandchildren, Cody (and wife Mindy) McCarver, Clayton (and wife Sarah) Ferguson, Carter Ferguson, and Chase Ferguson; siblings, Pat Sandlin, Leora (and husband Ted) Kay, Alfreda Winick, Pamela (and husband Jerry) Ward, and Al (and wife Terri) Weatherington; along with several nieces, nephews, and friends.