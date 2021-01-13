 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lori Ann Myers
0 comments

Lori Ann Myers

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Lori Ann Myers, 56, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. She was born September 21, 1964 in Cape Girardeau, to Russell Lee and Helen Marie (Mills) Griffon.

Lori Ann married Michael Charles Myers November 16, 1995 in Cape Girardeau. He survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include daughters Nicole (Laine) Wireman of Fredericktown and Rachel (Mackenzie) Settle of Desloge, Missouri; brother Danny (Sharon) Griffon Sr. of Fredericktown; sister Dawn (Wade) Gipson of Cascade, Missouri; grandchildren Keaton Griffon, Sawyer Wireman and Maddox Wireman and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lori had worked as office manager at Sheets Automobile Dealership and Bening Ford Dealership. She later worked as support manager at Walmart. She enjoyed camping, cooking, working with crafts and feeding the birds, but most of all she loved being with her family.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

wilson-funeral-home.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News