Lori Ann Myers, 56, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at the Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. She was born September 21, 1964 in Cape Girardeau, to Russell Lee and Helen Marie (Mills) Griffon.

Lori Ann married Michael Charles Myers November 16, 1995 in Cape Girardeau. He survives in Fredericktown.

Other survivors include daughters Nicole (Laine) Wireman of Fredericktown and Rachel (Mackenzie) Settle of Desloge, Missouri; brother Danny (Sharon) Griffon Sr. of Fredericktown; sister Dawn (Wade) Gipson of Cascade, Missouri; grandchildren Keaton Griffon, Sawyer Wireman and Maddox Wireman and numerous nieces and nephews.

Lori had worked as office manager at Sheets Automobile Dealership and Bening Ford Dealership. She later worked as support manager at Walmart. She enjoyed camping, cooking, working with crafts and feeding the birds, but most of all she loved being with her family.

Funeral services were Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Sawyer officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

