Lorilee Murriel Barber, 77, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at Stockhoff Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born May 25, 1944 in St. Louis, a daughter of Walter and Lorna Jean (Gideon) Bowers.

She married Byron James Barber March 15, 1965 in Waterloo, Illinois. He preceded her in death October 14, 2009. In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Barber was preceded by brother Thomas Bowers and significant other Bobby Cox.

She is survived by three sons, James Lee Barber and his significant other Carla of Perryville, Missouri, Thomas Ray Barber of Fredericktown and Shannon Paul Barber and wife Shiloh of Marble Hill, Missouri; three daughters, Victoria Lynn Nast and husband Steve of Belleville, Illinois, Kelly Jean Graham and significant other Terry Duffell of Marquand, and Penny Marie O’Brien and husband Vince of Junction City; stepdaughters Rebecca Cox and Cheryl Myers both of Collinsville, Illinois; brother Larry Bowers of St. Louis; sisters Janet Allen of Paducah, Kentucky, Marilyn Whitesell of Bowling Green, Missouri and Kathleen Bowers of Cahokia, Illinois; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Lorilee and her husband were owner/operators of JB Salvage in Fredericktown. She enjoyed crocheting, cooking, singing and caring for her family. She was a member of the New Salem Baptist Church in Marble Hill.

Funeral services were Friday, June 4, 2021 also at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Poole officiating. Interment was at the St. Michael Catholic Cemetery in Fredericktown.

