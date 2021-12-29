Lorraine Mae Myers, 96, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born May 21, 1925, in Chicago, a daughter of Axel Menard and Hannah Victoria (Johnson) Carlson.

She married Floyd Alvin Myers July 19, 1948, in Chicago. He preceded her in death October 9, 2010. In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Myers was also preceded by her son Stanley.

Survivors include sons Richard (Chi) Myers of Brownstown, Michigan, and Stan (Lora) Myers of Fredericktown; daughter Betty (James) Sanders of West Frankfort, Illinois; six grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Lorraine was a cook at the Fredericktown schools. She attended First Freewill Baptist Church in Fredericktown and loved cooking, going to church, and gardening.

Funeral services were December 27, 2021, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Phillips officiating. Interment was at the Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown.

