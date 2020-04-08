× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Louie H. Jaycox, 79, died Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born March 12, 1941 in Fredericktown, the son of Louie E. and Louise Jaycox.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Nancy; grandson Rodney Jaycox; and great-grandchild Grayson Dean Jaycox.

Louie is survived by sons Randy (Robin) Jaycox and Jamie (Sandy) Jaycox; grandchild Ryan Jaycox; great-grandchildren Nola Jaycox and Eldyn Jaycox; great-great-grandchild Gracelynn Jaycox; brother Norman (Darlene) Jaycox; and sister Rose Montgomery.

Louie was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed camping, fishing, auctions, eating, and spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was in Whitewater Cemetery.

