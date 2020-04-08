Louie H. Jaycox
0 comments

Louie H. Jaycox

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Louie H. Jaycox, 79, died Thursday, April 2, 2020. He was born March 12, 1941 in Fredericktown, the son of Louie E. and Louise Jaycox.

Louie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Nancy; grandson Rodney Jaycox; and great-grandchild Grayson Dean Jaycox.

Louie is survived by sons Randy (Robin) Jaycox and Jamie (Sandy) Jaycox; grandchild Ryan Jaycox; great-grandchildren Nola Jaycox and Eldyn Jaycox; great-great-grandchild Gracelynn Jaycox; brother Norman (Darlene) Jaycox; and sister Rose Montgomery.

Louie was of the Baptist Faith. He enjoyed camping, fishing, auctions, eating, and spending time with his family and friends.

Funeral services were Saturday, April 4, 2020, at Follis & Sons Chapel with the Rev. Clyde Bess officiating. Interment was in Whitewater Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

To plant a tree in memory of Louie Jaycox as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News