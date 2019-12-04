{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Louise Ellen Ward, 82, of Fredericktown, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at the ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born August 13, 1937 in Marquand, a daughter of Joseph Arthur and Lillie Emmaline (Garner) Emmett.

Louise married Lloyd “Sonny” Cooper September 13, 1951. He preceded her in death on August 11, 1967. She later married Ervin Ward June 28, 1991. He died August 1, 2006.

Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Ward was preceded by daughter Mary Lou Cooper; sisters Mildred Taylor, Patricia Sheppard, Betty Matthews and Margaret Riley; and brother Robert Emmett.

Survivors include daughters Linda (Jim) Stevens and Karen (Mike) Siliven both of Fredericktown; sons Roger (Debby) Cooper of Russellville, Arkansas, Ronald (Christy) Cooper and Ray Cooper, both of Fredericktown and Ricky Cooper of Farmington; sister Irma Bosco of Ivoryton, Connecticut; brother Loyd Emmett of Fredericktown; stepchildren Debbie (Jim) Miller, Denny Ward, Roger (Kim) Ward, Vickie (Ted) Barnhouse, Jimmy (Anita) Ward, Larry (Connie) Ward, Jerry (Pam) Ward, Kevin Ward, Tommy (Cindy) Ward, Michael Ward, Steven Ward, Angela (Todd) Firebaugh and LaDonna (Javy) Corcino; 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and step-grandchildren.

Louise had worked for Brown Shoe in Fredericktown for many years and retired from Cap America in Fredericktown. She enjoyed crocheting, flower gardening and gospel music, but her greatest joy was visiting with family and friends and going to church where she was a member at Meadow Heights Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Monday, December 2, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. Alan Berry officiating. Interment was at the Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.

