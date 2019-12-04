Louise Ellen Ward, 82, of Fredericktown, died Friday, November 29, 2019 at the ClaRu DeVille Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born August 13, 1937 in Marquand, a daughter of Joseph Arthur and Lillie Emmaline (Garner) Emmett.
Louise married Lloyd “Sonny” Cooper September 13, 1951. He preceded her in death on August 11, 1967. She later married Ervin Ward June 28, 1991. He died August 1, 2006.
Besides her husband and parents, Mrs. Ward was preceded by daughter Mary Lou Cooper; sisters Mildred Taylor, Patricia Sheppard, Betty Matthews and Margaret Riley; and brother Robert Emmett.
You have free articles remaining.
Survivors include daughters Linda (Jim) Stevens and Karen (Mike) Siliven both of Fredericktown; sons Roger (Debby) Cooper of Russellville, Arkansas, Ronald (Christy) Cooper and Ray Cooper, both of Fredericktown and Ricky Cooper of Farmington; sister Irma Bosco of Ivoryton, Connecticut; brother Loyd Emmett of Fredericktown; stepchildren Debbie (Jim) Miller, Denny Ward, Roger (Kim) Ward, Vickie (Ted) Barnhouse, Jimmy (Anita) Ward, Larry (Connie) Ward, Jerry (Pam) Ward, Kevin Ward, Tommy (Cindy) Ward, Michael Ward, Steven Ward, Angela (Todd) Firebaugh and LaDonna (Javy) Corcino; 18 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and step-grandchildren.
Louise had worked for Brown Shoe in Fredericktown for many years and retired from Cap America in Fredericktown. She enjoyed crocheting, flower gardening and gospel music, but her greatest joy was visiting with family and friends and going to church where she was a member at Meadow Heights Church in Fredericktown.
Funeral services were Monday, December 2, 2019 at Wilson Funeral Home with the Rev. Alan Berry officiating. Interment was at the Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.