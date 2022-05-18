Louise Stromik, 96, of Fredericktown, died Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Stockhoff Nursing Center in Fredericktown. She was born March 17, 1926, in Fredericktown.

She married Alfred Wagner and, after his passing, she married Edward Stromik, who also preceded her in death.

Mrs. Stromik is survived by daughters Barbara Thomasson and husband Mike of Fredericktown and Mary Lou Fortner also of Fredericktown; five grandchildren; ten great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and both husbands, Mrs. Stromik was preceded in death by her son John Calvin Wagner.

Louise was an LPN at Madison Medical Center. She enjoyed going to yard sales and thrift stores and was a member of New Hope Free Will Baptist Church in Fredericktown.

Services were Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Dave McCutcheon officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Cemetery in Fredericktown.