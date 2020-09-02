 Skip to main content
Lovanna Jean Landgraf
Lovanna Jean Landgraf

Lovanna Jean Landgraf, 86, died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Fredericktown. She was born March 17, 1934 in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of Golden Ransom and Dorothy Agnes (Davisson) Watkins.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clarence Edwin Landgraf whom she married April 1, 1958 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, in Columbia, Illinois; daughter Diane Landgraf; brother Cecil Watkins; and sister Edna Ott.

Jean is survived by son Dan (Beth) Landgraf; daughter Donna (Harold) Daugherty; brother Donald (YoKo) Watkins; sister Virginia (Millard) Prewitt; five grandchildren; five great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.

Jean was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Fredericktown. She enjoyed church, gardening, making Christmas cookies for family and friends and going on walks with her dogs.

Funeral services were Monday, August 31, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Pastor Petty officiating. Interment was at Bollinger County Memorial Cemetery, in Marble Hill, Missouri.

