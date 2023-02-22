Loy M. Cooper Jr., 79, died Thursday, February 16, 2023 in Fredericktown. He was born August 12, 1943 in Millcreek, Missouri, the son of Loy Melvin and Eddie Lucille (LaPlant) Cooper.

Loy was preceded in death by his parents and his son James Bland Cooper.

Loy is survived by his wife Mi Suk (Chong) Cooper whom he married June 2, 1992 in Las Vegas, Nevada; sons John Paul (Erin Vlasaty) Cooper and Adam Benjamin (Jamie) Cooper; daughter Valerie Ann Cooper; siblings Roy Elvin Cooper, Carolyne Cooper, Colleen Bevins and Connie Groeneveld; grandchildren Emily, Natasha, Nathan, Michael, Sophie, Zachary, Jerod, Alyssa, Declan, Dava, Adrian, Daemon, Madison, Josiah, Albert, Audrey, Mikah and Isreal; and great grandchildren Esmae, Addison, Isbelle and Adin.

Loy enjoyed golf, old cars, and pool.

Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m., Wednesday, February 22, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was at Antioch Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Antioch Cemetery.