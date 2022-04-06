Lucille E. Kennedy Hinkle, 100, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, in Fredericktown. She was born August 11, 1921, at Whitewater, Missouri, the daughter of Lee Sylvester and Anna Elizabeth (Keil) Crader.

Lucille was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Elbert Kennedy, whom she married February 14, 1939; her second husband George Hinkle whom she married March 19, 1955; son Larry Kennedy; step-sons Joe Hinkle, Steve Hinkle, and Bill Hinkle; step-daughters Mabel Miller, Nina Williams, Kathryn Brooks, and Faye Schanda; son-in-law Bob Amelunke; brothers Lonzo Crader, Elmer Crader, Willard Crader, Buford Crader, and Herman Crader; sisters Ethel Glenzy, Lydia Griffey, Ollie Glaus, Ruby Statler, and Virgie Lee Crader; grandson Gregory Lynn Amelunke; step grandsons Alan Hinkle, Chuck Brewington, Tim Miller, George Brooks, and James Graham.

Lucille is survived by daughters Carolyn Amelunke and Judy (Dennis) Graham; step-son Frank (Earline) Hinkle; step-daughters Polly Stevens and Margie Miller, all of Fredericktown; sister, Mary Daniels, of St. Peters, Missouri; sister-in-law, Wilma Crader of Painton, Missouri; grandchildren, Devin (Christy) Amelunke, Jeffrey (Tasha) Amelunke, Erin Graham, and Andrea Graham; 18 step-grandchildren; and a host of great grandchildren, nephews and nieces.

She was a member of the Ebenezer Baptist Church of Cherokee Pass. She retired from Madison Medical Center/Stockhoff Nursing Home where she worked as a cook for 37 years. Lucille loved gardening, sewing, cooking, and spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Services were Monday, April 4, 2022, at Follis and Sons Funeral Home with the Rev. David Crites officiating. Burial was in Marcus Memorial Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to the Crader Cemetery in Burfordville, Missouri, in Memory of Lucille Hinkle.