Madelyn "Lucy" Pickert, 15, of Fredericktown, died Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Parkland Hospital in Farmington. She was born on July 22, 2005 in Farmington, a daughter of Jason Pickert and Anna Cook Pickert.
Madelyn was preceded in death by her grandfather Tim Cook; great grandparents Faye and Sam Faulkner and Jim and Carol Halpin; and baby sister Allie Rae Pickert.
Survivors include her father and step mother Jason and Jarron Pickert of Fredericktown; mother Anna Pickert and companion Tony Wolfe also of Fredericktown; brothers and sisters Blake and Kaley Decker, Caleb Lynn Pickert, Jolene Wolfe and Austin and Erik Mills; grandparents Ellen Lawler of Fredericktown, Phillip Lawler of Fredericktown, Angie and David Brotherton of Marquand, Melvin Pickert and Kelley Stamper, both of Fredericktown; great grandmother Deanna Cook-Buchheit of Marquand; great grandfather Joe Starkey of Fredericktown and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Madelyn loved the outdoors and playing sports. She enjoyed going hunting with her daddy and spending time with her family and friends and also playing volleyball and cheerleading.
Funeral services were Friday, July 31, 2020 also at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Francis officiating. Interment was at the Revelle Cemetery in Cherokee Pass.
In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions go to Wilson Funeral Home.
