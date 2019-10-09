MAJ Michel R. Stearley, 65, died October 1, 2019 at Fredericktown. He was born August 9, 1954 at Lincoln, Nebraska, the son of Donald E. and Violet Rose Stearley.
MAJ Stearley is survived by his wife Kathy, whom he married on May 8, 1976 at Kearney, Nebraska; son Chris (Dalya Gebba) Stearley; sister Melonie (Richard) Ress; step-mother Mary Stearley; and step-sisters Ann (Pete Graybast) Wilson, and Cathy (John) Cummins.
MAJ Stearley was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church in Fredericktown where he was very active in the parish. He was a member of the Patriot Guard, enjoyed school activities, was active in Missouri Retired Teachers, was a member of the Madison County Republican Club, and was a proud Senior Scholar at Mineral Area College.
Funeral services were Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Michael Catholic Church with Fr. John Braun officiating. Interment was in Bloomfield Veterans Cemetery.
