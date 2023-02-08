Marcia Annette (Parson) Thompson, 77, died Monday, January 30, 2023, in Fredericktown. She was born April 17, 1945, in Fredericktown, the daughter of Orville and Evelyn (Edmond) Parson.

Marcia was preceded in death by her father Orville Parson; parents James and Evelyn Sweeney; husband Harold Thompson; Larry Firebaugh; and brother Rick Parson.

Marcia is survived by sons Rick (Pam) Firebaugh and Todd (Angela) Firebaugh; daughter Lisa Firebaugh (Bradley) Lipp; brother John “Nick” Parson; seven grandchildren Jaclyn, Shannon, Adam, Seth, Katelyn, Adrian and Grace; and great grandchildren Carter, Cole and Lilly.

Marcia was of the Christian Faith and enjoyed dancing, singing, cross stitch and gardening.

Funeral services were Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Chaplain Dave Duncan officiating. Interment was at Marcus Memorial Park.