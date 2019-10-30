{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Marco A. Mollison Sr., 66, died October 25, 2019 in Farmington. He was born on May 29, 1953 at Plainview, Texas, the son of John and Louisa Mollison Sr.

Marco was preceded in death by his parents; sister Mary Manzo and brother Carol Mollison.

Marco is survived by his wife Marilyn Mollison whom he married January 20, 1974 at San Francisco, California; children Marco (Jenny) Mollison Jr., Deanna (Jerrod) Tune, and John (Annettia) Mollison III; brothers John C. (Cheryl) Mollison Jr., Arthur Mollison, and Jimmy (Diane) Mollison; nine grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marco was a member of Twin Oaks Church in Fredericktown, and enjoyed computers, cars, fishing, music, and spending time with friends and family.

Funeral services were Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at Twin Oaks Freewill Baptist Church with Pastor Raymond Michael officiating. Interment was held in Twin Oaks Cemetery.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments