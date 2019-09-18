Margaret Ann Presson, 85, died September 10, 2019 at Festus. She was born June 19, 1934 at Poplar Bluff, the daughter of Coy and Maggie Margaret Copeland.
Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; sisters Bernice Dawson, Jean Wucher and Betty Appleby; and brother Carroll Copeland.
Margaret is survived by her husband Dwight Presson whom she married September 4, 1954 at St. Louis; sons Larry (Carol) Presson of Stockton, California and Daniel (Shelly) Presson of Ballwin, Mo.; brothers Harold (Mary) Copeland of Fenton, Mo., Darrell (Judy) Copeland of Eureka, Mo., and Dale Copeland of Albuquerque, New Mexico; sister Wilma Lake of De Soto; six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Margaret was of the Nazarene Faith and was a member of Pinecrest Camp. She enjoyed traveling, cooking for family, her work in the church working with the children.
Funeral services were Monday, September 16, 2019, at Pinecrest Chapel with the Rev. Dwight Presson officiating. Interment was in the Christian Cemetery.
