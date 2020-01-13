{{featured_button_text}}

Margaret Eliene "Margo" Orrick, 84 of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Parkland Medical Center in Farmington. She was born November 7, 1935 in Glover, Missouri, a daughter of Charles William and Rosetta (Womack) Warren.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Raymond Pete Orrick, her parents, two sisters, and four brothers.

She is survived by sons Wayne Sutton and wife Tina of Seligman, Missouri, Jim Sutton of Fredericktown and Charles Sutton of Pinville, Missouri; daughters Sandra Baker of Fredericktown, Rosemary Keesee and significant other David Miller of Potosi; sisters Juanita McDowell of Richland, Missouri and Kathy Birkhead of Raymondville, Missouri; several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Margaret enjoyed fishing, hunting, bird watching, flower gardening, loving her country and four-wheel riding, but most of all, she enjoyed her family.

Funeral services were Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Wilson Funeral Home with Pastor Danny Bowman officiating. Interment was at the Huff Cemetery in Iron County.

To plant a tree in memory of Margaret Orrick as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.wilson-funeral-home.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments