Margaret Ellen Combs
Margaret Ellen Combs

Margaret Ellen Combs, 92, of Farmington died Friday, November 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. She was born October 11, 1928 in Marquand, in her family’s farmhouse.

Mrs. Combs was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Ethel (Stephens) Mouser; her husband Wilford Combs; sister Mary Belle Bradshaw; and infant son Larry E. Combs.

Margaret is survived by daughter Karen Combs and son Daniel (Betty) Combs; grandchildren Daniel Combs, Rebecca (Tad) Reissing, and Kassie (Kevin) Rariden; great grandchildren Andrew, Caleb, and Lizzie Reissing and Lilly and Olivia Combs; brothers George (Maggie) Mouser and John Mouser; and sisters-in-law Ann Combs and Mattie Combs.

Margaret was a great cook and homemaker. She loved animals, especially her cat "Daisy." She made cakes for birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries. She was known for her gardens of flowers and vegetables. She custom made drapes for Sunshine Drapery Co. in St. Louis and then transitioned to her own business, Margaret’s Draperies.

Margaret and Wilford did a lot of camping and fishing on the Castor River. In retirement, they were members of Mini Sauk Campers. She enjoyed her family and tracing her ancestry. She liked a good laugh. She was good at sharing stories and had a fantastic memory. She liked to exercise her mind to keep it sharp and would complete crossword puzzles almost daily. She was a member of Fredericktown Christian Church for more than 44 years and enjoyed her church family.

Funeral services will be Thursday, November 19, 2020 at Follis Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m., and the service will be at 11 am. Interment will be immediately following at Mouser Cemetery in Marquand.

follisandsonsfh.com

