Margaret Ellen Combs, 92, of Farmington died Friday, November 13, 2020 in the comfort of her home surrounded by family. She was born October 11, 1928 in Marquand, in her family’s farmhouse.

Mrs. Combs was preceded in death by her parents Henry and Ethel (Stephens) Mouser; her husband Wilford Combs; sister Mary Belle Bradshaw; and infant son Larry E. Combs.

Margaret is survived by daughter Karen Combs and son Daniel (Betty) Combs; grandchildren Daniel Combs, Rebecca (Tad) Reissing, and Kassie (Kevin) Rariden; great grandchildren Andrew, Caleb, and Lizzie Reissing and Lilly and Olivia Combs; brothers George (Maggie) Mouser and John Mouser; and sisters-in-law Ann Combs and Mattie Combs.

Margaret was a great cook and homemaker. She loved animals, especially her cat "Daisy." She made cakes for birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries. She was known for her gardens of flowers and vegetables. She custom made drapes for Sunshine Drapery Co. in St. Louis and then transitioned to her own business, Margaret’s Draperies.