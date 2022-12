Margaret Ellen Duncan, 81, of De Soto, Missouri died Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Hillcrest Care Center in De Soto. She was born November 3, 1941, in St. Louis, to Fred Lonzo and Goldie Pearl (White) Kiger.

In August 1959 in St. Louis, she married Harlan Duncan. He preceded her in death in 2007.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mrs. Duncan was preceded in death by brothers Freddy Kiger and Jimmy Kiger; sisters Rosie and Esther Martin; and fiancé Jim Crittendon.

Mrs. Duncan is survived by her children Harlin Duncan and significant other Shirley Minning of St. Louis, Joseph Duncan of Texas, Susan (Don) Beck of Dittmer, Missouri, and Patricia (Barry) Govero of Farmington, Missouri; 12 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren.

Margaret was a homemaker. She enjoyed shopping and playing bingo.

A memorial service may be held at a later date.