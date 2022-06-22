Margaret Jane Brooks

Margaret Brooks, 85, of Farmington, died Thursday, June 16, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by the ones who loved her. She was born March 19, 1937, in Patton, to Rastus Dave and Lucille Sarah (Bollinger) Duncan.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Raymond R. Brooks; son, Zane Ray Brooks; one grandson, great-grandson; brother, Jerry Duncan; and son in-law, Glen Govero.

Margaret is survived by her daughters, Myra Nickles, Verna Brooks, Veena Govero, Nicki Brooks, and Michelle (Milton) Proctor; fourteen grandchildren; and thirty great-grandchildren.

Margaret worked as a Physical Therapist for 30 plus years at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. She was a member of the Gospel Light Freewill Baptist Church in Bonne Terre, and she loved car rides in the country, talking about her Bollinger County roots, but most of all, her puppies and family.

Visitation will be Thursday, June 23, 2022, at C.Z. Boyer and Son Funeral Home in Desloge, from 10 a.m. until service time at 1 p.m. The Reverend Clyde Berry will be officiating assisted by Adam Sanftner. Interment will follow at Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown. Memorials may be directed, in honor of Margaret's memory, to the Farmington Pet Adoption.