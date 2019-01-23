Try 1 month for 99¢
Margarite Lawrence

Margarite E. Lawrence, 76, formerly of Fredericktown, died November 30, 2018, at her son’s home in San Jose, California. She was born August 29, 1942, the daughter of Fred and Rosie Ammon.

Preceding Ms. Lawrence in death were her parents; brother and sister-in-law Raymond and Wilma Ammon; and nephew Kevin Ammon.

Survivors include sons Michael Mooney of Milpitas, California, Robert (Penny) Lawrence of San Jose; granddaughters Hailey Lawrence and twins Alison and Taylor Lawrence, all of San Jose; and niece Brenda Ferguson of Fredericktown.

Margarite was a retired teacher. She enjoyed gardening, thrift store shopping, reading, spending time playing with her grandchildren, and doing crafts.

A celebration of life was held December 18, 2018, at The Drying Shed in San Jose. Cremation was done by Bay Area Mortuary and Community Chapel in San Jose.

