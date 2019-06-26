{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Margie Lee Pippin, 86, died June 18, 2019 at Ozark Manor in Fredericktown. She was born July 30, 1932 in Madison County, Missouri, the daughter of George Anthony and Hildred Leona (Jemes) Burcham.

Margie was preceded in death by her parents and her husband William “Bill” Pippin whom she married on December 3, 1953 at Mill Creek Freewill Baptist Church.

Margie is survived by sons Timothy Pippin and Dale Pippin; daughter Deborah Kay Gipson; grandson William “Bill” Pippin; and cousins Robert “Bob” King and Barbara Jean Phillips.

Margie was a member of Fredericktown United Methodist Church.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 22, 2019, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Bro. Ron Degonia and Pastor Bryan Schaefer officiating. Interment was at Revelle Cemetery.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

