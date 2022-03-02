Marian Mae Lashley, 77, died Monday, February 21, 2022, in Fredericktown. She was born July 13, 1944 in Marquand, the daughter of Arnold and Freda (Sitze) Underwood.

Marian was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Kenneth Lashley, whom she married in 1988; sisters Berdean and Joyce; brother Bill; and a grandson Evan Lay.

She is survived by sisters Judy and Edra; son Paul Moyers and wife; daughter Janet Cassidy; grandson Jerrod Lay and wife Megan; and three great grandchildren Carson, Caitlyn and Isabella.

Marian retired from GKN Aerospace. She was a member of Arnold First Baptist Church. She loved Jesus, her family and cooking for everyone.

There will be no visitation.

