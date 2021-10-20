 Skip to main content
Marie Esther Gibbs
Marie Esther Gibbs

Gibbs

Marie Esther Gibbs

 Alan Kopitsky

Marie Esther Gibbs, 98, of Farmington, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in Marquand. Marie was born February 13, 1923, in Marquand, to James Frank and Bertha Viola (Huggins) Gibbs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James (the late Emily) Gibbs, Wanda (the late Hap) Chandler, Harry Gibbs, Bill Gibbs, Dorothy (the late Bob) Homan, Joe Gibbs, Edith Lefler, Tom  Gibbs, Stella (the late Bill) Lux, Gale Gibbs, Vernon Gibbs, and Glenda Niswonger.

Marie is survived by her special niece, Lori and her husband, Dave Sitzes along with their two sons, Wyatt and Benjamin, who were like grandchildren to her.  She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and her sisters-in-law, Naomi Gibbs of Park Hills and LaNell Gibbs of Farmington along with a host of friends.

Marie was a proud member of the Greatest Generation. During the 1940’s she worked at Bussmann Fuse in St. Louis which played a role in the U.S. World War II effort. After the war, she went to work at Jewel Tea Company and then Harder and Paterson, a furniture manufacturer.  She then began working for the next 32 years at Missouri Natural Gas where she retired in 1985. After her so called “retirement” she went on to work at Farmington High School as the “copy lady” for 27 years and officially retired in 2016 at the age of 93.

Marie was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Farmington. She volunteered for the Farmington Senior Center delivering Meals on Wheels and rang the bells during the Christmas season for the Salvation Army. She had an infectious smile and was a fabulous joke teller. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.

 Funeral service was Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Greg Robinson. Interment followed at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Senior Center, 607 Wallace Rd., Farmington, MO 63640.

cozeanfuneralhome.com

