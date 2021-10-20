Marie Esther Gibbs, 98, of Farmington, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in Marquand. Marie was born February 13, 1923, in Marquand, to James Frank and Bertha Viola (Huggins) Gibbs.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James (the late Emily) Gibbs, Wanda (the late Hap) Chandler, Harry Gibbs, Bill Gibbs, Dorothy (the late Bob) Homan, Joe Gibbs, Edith Lefler, Tom Gibbs, Stella (the late Bill) Lux, Gale Gibbs, Vernon Gibbs, and Glenda Niswonger.

Marie is survived by her special niece, Lori and her husband, Dave Sitzes along with their two sons, Wyatt and Benjamin, who were like grandchildren to her. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and her sisters-in-law, Naomi Gibbs of Park Hills and LaNell Gibbs of Farmington along with a host of friends.