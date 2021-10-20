Marie Esther Gibbs, 98, of Farmington, died Tuesday, October 12, 2021, in Marquand. Marie was born February 13, 1923, in Marquand, to James Frank and Bertha Viola (Huggins) Gibbs.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her siblings, James (the late Emily) Gibbs, Wanda (the late Hap) Chandler, Harry Gibbs, Bill Gibbs, Dorothy (the late Bob) Homan, Joe Gibbs, Edith Lefler, Tom Gibbs, Stella (the late Bill) Lux, Gale Gibbs, Vernon Gibbs, and Glenda Niswonger.
Marie is survived by her special niece, Lori and her husband, Dave Sitzes along with their two sons, Wyatt and Benjamin, who were like grandchildren to her. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, great great nieces and nephews whom she loved dearly; and her sisters-in-law, Naomi Gibbs of Park Hills and LaNell Gibbs of Farmington along with a host of friends.
Marie was a proud member of the Greatest Generation. During the 1940’s she worked at Bussmann Fuse in St. Louis which played a role in the U.S. World War II effort. After the war, she went to work at Jewel Tea Company and then Harder and Paterson, a furniture manufacturer. She then began working for the next 32 years at Missouri Natural Gas where she retired in 1985. After her so called “retirement” she went on to work at Farmington High School as the “copy lady” for 27 years and officially retired in 2016 at the age of 93.
Marie was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Farmington. She volunteered for the Farmington Senior Center delivering Meals on Wheels and rang the bells during the Christmas season for the Salvation Army. She had an infectious smile and was a fabulous joke teller. She will be fondly remembered and dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Funeral service was Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Cozean Memorial Chapel officiated by Pastor Greg Robinson. Interment followed at Hillview Memorial Gardens. Memorial donations, if desired, may be made to the Farmington Senior Center, 607 Wallace Rd., Farmington, MO 63640.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.