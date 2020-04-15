× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.589.4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marilyn J. Kiel, 74, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020. She was born October 15, 1945, in St. Louis, the daughter of Joseph and Mary Sinoman.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers and one sister.

Marilyn is survived by her husband William, whom she married July 29, 1965 in St. Louis; sons Thory R. Kiel and Ryon M. Kiel; daughter Charleen Kiel; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

Marilyn was of the Roman Catholic Faith and enjoyed holiday festivities and shaker furniture. She also enjoyed nature on her gazebo.

A graveside service was held Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at St. Michael Cemetery.

To plant a tree in memory of Marilyn Kiel as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.