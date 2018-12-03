Try 1 month for 99¢

Marilyn June Whitener, 80, died November 27, 2018 in Cape Girardeau. She was born June 20, 1938 in Bollinger County, the daughter of Ersel Eugene and Opal Grace (Davis) Denman.

Marilyn was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Bobby Joe Whitener, whom she married on September 29, 1956 at Union Light Church; and her brother Bob Denman.

Marilyn is survived by sons Randy (Janesa) Whitener of Pinckneyville, Illinois, Rex (Denise) Whitener of Bonne Terre, and Bruce (Vicki) Whitener of Marquand; sister-in-law Jo Denman; nine grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.

Marilyn was a member of the Union Light Church and enjoyed Church and her family.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Union Light Church in Marquand with Pastor Les Bequette officiating. Interment was in Union Light Cemetery 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.follisandsonsfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Marilyn June Whitener
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments