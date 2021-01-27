 Skip to main content
Marion Louie Moyers
Marion Louie Moyers

Marion Louie Moyers, 80, of Jefferson City, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Capitol Region Medical Center. He was born in Marquand, Missouri, the son of Virgil and Vallie Marie (Monie) Moyers.

He was married June 12, 1960, in Walcott, Arkansas to Mary Sue Hunt who preceded him in death on October 10, 2018. 

In addition to his wife, Marion was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Charlene Lehenbauer, and his brother Melvin Ray Moyers.

Marion is survived by his children Fonda Moyers (Lauren Mecker) and Nathan Moyers; sister-in-law Betty Moyers; nephew Paul (Lisa) Moyers; niece Janet Cassidy (Moyers); and several cousins. He cared for and was cared for by Lynn Meyers.

As a young man Marion attended Moore’s Chapel Baptist church. After answering a call to the ministry, he became a student of Brookes Bible Institute. He later pastored numerous churches including: Harmony Baptist Church, Mt. Carmel Baptist Church, Broadway Baptist, Grace Baptist Church, Gateway Baptist Church, New Harmony Baptist Church, and Jamestown Baptist Church. During his 60 years in the ministry, he also served as an interim pastor at several churches.

In addition to serving in the ministry, Marion spent a career in the shoe industry working first for Shoe Factory Supply and later for Florsheim Shoe, where he demonstrated his strength of character, poise and composure in helping the organization through its financial restructuring.

Mr. Moyers graduated from Marquand Zion High School in 1958, where he played several sports. He was passionate about sports and was an avid St. Louis Browns and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, an Alabama football and a Montreal Canadians hockey fan. After retirement, he spent many hours on the golf course with his wife Mary. He enjoyed traveling domestically and abroad and felt blessed to visit the Holy Land twice.

He also authored two books where both his humor and wisdom were apparent. However, his favorite role was as a husband and father and he excelled in both. He touched the lives of many was greatly respected by his colleagues, friends and competitors.

Funeral services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City. Graveside service was Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Marquand. A memorial service will be held in the future following the COVID pandemic for those who wish to join the family in a safer manner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Food Pantry at Union Hill Baptist Church. Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

dulletrimble.com

