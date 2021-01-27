Marion Louie Moyers

Mr. Moyers graduated from Marquand Zion High School in 1958, where he played several sports. He was passionate about sports and was an avid St. Louis Browns and St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, an Alabama football and a Montreal Canadians hockey fan. After retirement, he spent many hours on the golf course with his wife Mary. He enjoyed traveling domestically and abroad and felt blessed to visit the Holy Land twice.

He also authored two books where both his humor and wisdom were apparent. However, his favorite role was as a husband and father and he excelled in both. He touched the lives of many was greatly respected by his colleagues, friends and competitors.

Funeral services were 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home in Jefferson City. Graveside service was Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at Moore’s Chapel Cemetery in Marquand. A memorial service will be held in the future following the COVID pandemic for those who wish to join the family in a safer manner.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the Food Pantry at Union Hill Baptist Church. Dulle-Trimble Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements.

