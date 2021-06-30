Mark Arthur Melby, 69, died Sunday, June 20, 2021 in Creve Coeur, Missouri. He was born June 9, 1952, in Willmar, Minnesota, a son of Arthur and Marion (Baker) Melby.

His parents preceded him in death.

Mark married Catherine Elsea February 12, 1983, in Sparta, Illinois. She survives at their home. Other survivors include son Jeffrey Melby of Spicer, Minnesota; daughter Christine (Jeff) Wosmek of Belgrade, Minnesota; grandchildren Zach, Alex, Jordan, Sam, and Emily Wosmek, Davis and Wynter Melby, and great grandson Joseph Wosmek, all of Minnesota; brothers Richard (Caryn) Melby of McKinney, Texas and Michael (Sue) Melby of Minong, Wisconisin; and sister Carolyn (Bruce) Olson of Spicer.

Mark proudly served his country in the U.S. Air Force from 1972 to 1992. Upon his Air Force retirement, Mark and Cathy relocated to Fredericktown, where Mark worked as park director for the City of Fredericktown and later as a salesman for Parker-Banks/Barrett-Jensen Chevrolet.

Mark enjoyed singing and listening to oldies country and rock music, watching Minnesota and St. Louis sports teams, boating, and traveling. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family.