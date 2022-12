Mark Edward Reese, 62, died Sunday, November 27, 2022. He was born September 2, 1960 in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Ellis and Beulah Reese.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Butch Reese, Robert “Bob” Reese, and Greg Reese; and sisters Lorraine Daniels and Kitty Hobaugh.

Mark is survived by his wife Sandy Reese, whom he married May 29, 2021, in Farmington; sons Mark Reese and Brian Reese; brothers and sisters Connie Lee, Jeri Richardson, Melva Moore, and Nancy Wiegert; grandchildren Addison Reese, Kahlyn Reese, Mason Reese, Jackson Reese, and Leatheann Miller; and 16 nieces and nephews.

Mark was of the Baptist Faith and enjoyed fishing, guns, and most of all, pestering his grand kids and nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel.