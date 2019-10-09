{{featured_button_text}}
Mark Yount

Mark Richard Yount, 38, of Columbia, formerly of Mexico, died Sunday, September 29, 2019 at his home. He was born June 26, 1981 in Mexico, the son of Michael R. and Kathryn C. (Scheihing) Yount.

Mr. Yount was preceded in death by his grandparents, the Rev. Chris and Kathryn Scheihing, and Ray and Ann Yount.

Survivors include his parents, Mike and Kathy Yount of Fredericktown; two sisters, Michelle Yount of Mexico and Melody Yount of St. Louis; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mr. Yount graduated from Mexico High School in 1999 and then obtained a Bachelor’s Degree from Columbia College. He worked in Computer Graphic Design for 12 years at the University of Missouri and part-time for 16 years at Pier 1 in Columbia.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Mark was a member of Centennial Baptist Church in Mexico. He liked to garden, cook and enjoyed the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. Being an artist, he also loved to paint and take photos.

A Memorial was held Friday, October 4, at Arnold Funeral Home in Mexico with the Rev. Jerry Ostrom officiating. An additional was Saturday, October 5, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown. Memorial Graveside Services followed at the Christian Cemetery in Fredericktown.

Memorial donations may be made to the Baptist Home at Ironton or the First Baptist Church of Fredericktown. All may be sent in care of Arnold Funeral Home, 425 S. Jefferson, Mexico, MO 65265.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

www.arnoldfh.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments