Mark Steven Harper, 59, of Festus and formerly of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born Feb. 5, 1960, in Massachusetts, the son of Jimmy Harper and Barbara (Fitzgerald) McDowell.

Mr. Harper was preceded in death by his father; his mother; his stepfather George McDowell Jr.; sister Gloria Beatrice; and nephew Joey Stevens.

Survivors include children Martina Dawn (Robert) McDaniels of Patton, Jamie Lynn Jamison of Ste. Genevieve, and Jacob William George Harper of Ste. Genevieve; seven grandchildren, Devon and Ceara Wilsong, Alexander Massara, Cayleb Hohman, Bentley Harper, Kylie Wolk, and Gabriel Harper; his former wife Donna Massara; brothers Stanley Harper of Poplar Bluff and Robert and Bran Harper of Michigan; sisters Linda (Bill) Boatright of Fredericktown, Tina (Steve) Wiekecke of Fredericktown, Tina Ann Hankes of Tittasville, Florida, and Breanda Harper of Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Harper was in the Army National Guard. He worked as a butcher and enjoyed hunting, gardening, and cooking.

Arrangements were handled by Mahn Funeral Home in Festus.

