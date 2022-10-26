Marla Rae (Yount) McDowell, 79, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022. She was born December 26, 1942, the daughter of Dale and Mildred Yount.

Rae was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Charles “Bird Dog” McDowell, whom she married April 20, 1963, in Fredericktown; and her daughter Raegail Motsinger.

Rae is survived by son Jeff (Rachel) McDowell; daughter Leslie (Gerry) Stephens; brothers Jim (Kay) Yount, Lynn (Linda) Yount; sisters Rita (Mike) Rehkop, Debbie (Charles) Moore, and Kela (Tim) Strickland; grandchildren Olivia (Zack) Taylor, Charles Motsinger, Allison (Jacob) Clauser, Millie McDowell, Hunter Stephens, Carson Stephens; and great-grandchildren Elizabeth Taylor, Aubrey Taylor, Isaac Taylor, Oliver Taylor, Henry Taylor, Phillip Taylor, Halston Stephens, and Calvin Clauser.

Rae was a member of Calvary Church, and she loved being with family, taking pictures, sewing, reading, and being at the beach.

Funeral services were Friday, October 21, 2022, at Union Light Church, in Marquand.