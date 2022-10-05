Marsheila Kay Rose, 65, died Monday, September 26, 2022 in Fredericktown. She was born July 4, 1957 in Cincinnati, Ohio, the daughter of John and Kathleen Rose.

Marsheila was preceded in death by her parents and brothers John Rose and Richard Rose.

Marsheila is survived by her sisters Patricia DeBeaux and Helen and Richard Dugge; and significant other Leeman Hovis.

She was of Christian Faith and enjoyed Indian artifacts, traveling and spending winters in Texas.

Funeral services were Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Danny Bowman officiating.