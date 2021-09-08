 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Martha Ann “Marti” Starkey
0 comments

Martha Ann “Marti” Starkey

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Obits

Martha Ann “Marti” Starkey, 65, died Friday, August 27, 2021. She was born March 30, 1956 in Dothan, Alabama, the daughter of William Morgan and Dorothy Harris.

Marti was preceded in death by her parents; sister and brother-in-law Diane (Paul Ray) Garner; brother Billy Harris; and her father-in-law Reggie Starkey.

Marti is survived by her husband Franklin D. Starkey, whom she married in August of 1980; sons Chad (Leanne) Harris and Hunter (Lisa) Starkey; daughter Nikki (Brian) Montgomery; brothers Woody (Elaine) Harris and Tommy (Donna) Harris; mother-in-law Mary Lee Starkey; grandchildren Sarah Harris, Abi Harris, Allison Huckaby, Kenlee Montgomery, Cailyn Starkey, Cole Starkey, Carson Matthews; great-grandchild Madi Kate Estes.

Marti enjoyed going to the beach, Auburn Football, and her grandchildren and great-grandchild.

Funeral services were Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Follis & Sons Chapel.

follisandsonsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News