Martha Eva Klein, 89, of Salina, Kansas, died Sunday, May 22, 2022. She was born July 14, 1932, in Kansas, the daughter of Andrew A. and Leola M. (Throckmorton) McCory.

She was preceded in death by her husband Forest L. Klein Sr.; her parents; her daughter Jilene (Klein) Emerson; sisters Bonnie York and Thelma Kinney; and brother David McCory.

Mrs. Klein is survived by her brothers Robert McCory and Carl McCory; her sons Forest Klein Jr. and wife Karen of Mississippi, Ronald Klein of Missouri, and James Cook of Texas.; her daughters Joyce Harrison and husband Otis Harrison of Kansas and Stella Druml of Missouri; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Klein raised her family in Fredericktown. She raised all six children into the adults they are today. She taught her children to always be honest, never hate but to love, and to always look for the good in people.

Martha loved to go fishing, listen to music, dance, laugh, travel and have fun. She didn’t meet a person she couldn’t make friends with.

Even though she didn’t know much about cooking when Martha first got married, she was able to teach others how to cook later on in life. She was a mother figure to many of her children’s friends over the years and stayed in contact with several of them.

She enjoyed a new adventure with a road trip to see family and friends across the country. She would take her mom (Leola McCory), a friend or other family members on her travel adventures.

She helped make great memories for others through her fun, adventure seeking personality. She was always ready to listen and give advice no matter if you wanted to hear it or not. Martha was a strong woman, who was devoted to her family and children. She was hard working and tenacious and would help no matter what the situation or her condition. She loved to give her time or things she had to others. This made her happy to know she was able to help someone else or to make them smile. She never sought recognition for the things she accomplished in her life. She only had gratitude for the opportunities she was given.

Martha was a God-fearing woman who sought true knowledge and morale values from the bible.

She will be dearly missed by those who knew her and loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.

Funeral services were Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Salina, Kansas with Zeb Milbrandt officiating.

A Celebration of Life is tentatively scheduled for September 2022.