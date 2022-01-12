Martin A. McDaniel

Martin Adren McDaniel, 85, died Saturday, January 1, 2022. He was born March 28, 1936 in Canalou, Missouri, the son of Adren and Lena McDaniel.
Martin was preceded in death by his parents; son Marty McDaniel; and siblings Helen Sibley, Jannette Wait, Lucille James, Loren McDaniel, Bill McDaniel, Gary McDaniel, and Harley McDaniel.
Martin is survived by sons Guy (Jane) McDaniel, Dane McDaniel; sister Wynette Wait; grandchildren Elizabeth (Nate) Lore, Emily (Haley) Hunter, Ryan McDaniel, Amber McDaniel, and Martin McDaniel; and great-grandchildren Jerzey Ellis, Jason Ellis, and Temperance McDaniel.
Martin enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses, and being outdoors.
Funeral services were Wednesday, January 5, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel. Interment was in Sikeston Memorial Cemetery.