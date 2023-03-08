Marvin Eugene “Buddy” Cooper, 87, of Fredericktown, died Monday, February 27, 2023, at the Presbyterian Manor in Farmington. He was born November 18, 1935, in Fredericktown to Marvin Henry and Edith Mae (Pierson) Cooper.

Mr. Cooper married Delores Mae Pirtle December 31, 1955, in Fredericktown. She survives at the home.

Other survivors include sons and daughters-in-law Brad and Shelly Cooper of Gilbert, Arizona, and Brent and Kathy Cooper of Farmington; daughters and sons-in-law Laura and Ray Mills of Florence, Arizona and Lisa and Jim Hawkins of Casa Grande, Arizona; sister Pansy White of Texas; brothers Donald Cooper of North Carolina and Roy Cooper and wife Carolyn of Fredericktown; and six grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by son Bruce Cooper and brother Kenneth Cooper.

Buddy was a distributor for Friendly Service Mobile Company in Fredericktown. He enjoyed refinishing furniture, antiques and mowing. He was a member of the First Baptist Church in Fredericktown.

Funeral services were Saturday, March 4, 2023, at Wilson Funeral Home in Fredericktown with Pastor Tom Johnson officiating. Interment was at Oddfellows Cemetery in Fredericktown.