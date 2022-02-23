Marvin Glen Chapman, 83, died Sunday, February 13, 2022, in New London, Missouri. He was born May 13, 1938 in Zion, Missouri, the son of Lewis “Buck” and Pearl (Solace) Chapman.

Marvin was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Terri (Chapman) George; granddaughter Jessica Lynn Chapman; sisters Lela Pirtle, Stella Matthews, Avis Matthews, Oleatha Parsons, Judy Lankford and brother Sam Chapman.

Marvin is survived by his wife Joan (Grindstaff) Chapman whom he married December 24, 1959 at Farmington Free Will Baptist Church;children Rick (Susie) Chapman of New London/Hannibal, Missouri and Brad (Teresa) Chapman of Imperial, Missouri; grandchildren Sarah (Jarrod) Spurgeon, Josh (Eleanor) Chapman and Rebekah Chapman; great grandchildren Luke, Cohen and Anisha Spurgeon; siblings Bill (Peggy) Chapman of Fredericktown and Cathy Lewis of Hillsboro, Illinois.

Marvin attended Grace Pointe Free Will Baptist Church of Hannibal, Missouri.

Marvin was a retired manager of Madison County Oil Company. He enjoyed training beagle dogs, hunting gardening, family, grandchildren and great grandchildren

Funeral services were Saturday, February 19, 2022, at Follis & Sons Chapel with Pastor Rick Chapman, Josh Chapman, and the Rev. Charles Buford officiating.

