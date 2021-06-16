Mary Angella Muhr, 95, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021, in Fredericktown. She was born July 3, 1925 in Nashville, Tennessee, the daughter of John and Emma (McDonald) Moss.

Anne was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband Dr. Ralph Gullett father of their children; son John Moss Gullett. Ann later married Frank Muhr who also preceded her in death.

Anne is survived by her children Ralph Gullett Jr. of Los Angeles, CA., Linda Tallent of Destin FL. and Susan Wilkening of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; sons-in-law Terry Tallent of Destin, FL. and Mike Wilkening of Santa Rosa Beach, FL; grandchildren Laura Tallent of St. Louis and Julie Griffin of Decatur, GA; and great grandchildren Sam and Theo Griffin.

Mary A. Muhr lived in West Liberty, Kentucky with her husband Dr. Ralph Gullett and family until 1963. They moved to St. Louis and then to Fredericktown in 1964 and to Deer Run Estates in 1986.

She was a long-time faithful member (since 1964) of the United Methodist Church in Fredericktown and was an English, Language Arts Teacher and later Librarian at Fredericktown Schools for 27 years. She held a Bachelors Degree from Peabody College (Vanderbilt University) and a Masters Degree from Southeast Missouri State University.