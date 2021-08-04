 Skip to main content
Mary Ann Goldschmidt
Mary Ann Goldschmidt, 78, died Sunday, July 25, 2021. She was born October 13, 1942 in St. Louis, the daughter of Raymond and Mary Chism.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents.

Mary is survived by her husband William Goldschmidt whom she married February 14, 1976 in Baden, Missouri and sisters Kathy Dunn, Carol Jean (Ron) Goggins and Sandy (Steve) Csely.

Mary was a process server and enjoyed fishing.

follisandsonsfh.com

