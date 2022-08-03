Mary Ann Keller

Mary Ann was a homemaker-stay at home granny. She loved being outdoors soaking up the sun, working with her flowers and taking care of her yard. Every spring she counted down the days for mushroom hunting, something she taught her children and grandchildren to do. She was a “professional” bingo player. It didn’t matter what the weather was or if she wasn’t feeling well, her family says, she still went to play bingo. Mary/Granny never met a stranger. She was a friend to everyone and was always willing to help anyone in need. She was full of love, but her greatest joy was spending time with her family.